Sivia Capital Partners LLC Trims Stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Sivia Capital Partners LLC lessened its stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,008 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 18 shares during the quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $612,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Netflix by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,752 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $2,279,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Netflix by 12.0% in the first quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC now owns 2,592 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,574,000 after buying an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Nvest Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Netflix by 18.3% during the 1st quarter. Nvest Financial LLC now owns 1,982 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,204,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Netflix by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 153,149 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $93,012,000 after buying an additional 18,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dash Acquisitions Inc. acquired a new stake in Netflix in the 1st quarter valued at $214,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

In other Netflix news, Director Anne M. Sweeney sold 633 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $560.00, for a total value of $354,480.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Netflix news, Director Anne M. Sweeney sold 633 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $560.00, for a total transaction of $354,480.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 22,526 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $670.49, for a total value of $15,103,457.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 57 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,217.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 71,385 shares of company stock worth $44,469,351 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Netflix from $555.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 25th. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and set a $713.00 price target (up previously from $638.00) on shares of Netflix in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Argus lifted their price objective on Netflix from $660.00 to $767.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Netflix from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $585.00 price target (down from $720.00) on shares of Netflix in a research note on Friday, April 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $637.34.

NFLX stock traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $679.73. 542,878 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,938,423. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $633.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $587.97. Netflix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $344.73 and a 12-month high of $689.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $292.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.18, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.27.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 18th. The Internet television network reported $5.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.51 by $0.77. Netflix had a return on equity of 29.62% and a net margin of 18.42%. The firm had revenue of $9.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.88 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 18.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

