Sivia Capital Partners LLC Sells 62 Shares of SAP SE (NYSE:SAP)

Sivia Capital Partners LLC reduced its position in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,702 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 62 shares during the quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in SAP were worth $527,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SAP. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in shares of SAP by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 9,947,613 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,537,251,000 after acquiring an additional 746,386 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SAP by 213.0% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,420,255 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $183,507,000 after acquiring an additional 966,450 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SAP by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,086,658 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $167,987,000 after acquiring an additional 26,031 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of SAP by 4.0% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 812,028 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $105,012,000 after acquiring an additional 31,502 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SAP by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 512,688 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $79,257,000 after acquiring an additional 6,999 shares during the period.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on SAP shares. StockNews.com cut SAP from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Barclays cut their price target on SAP from $212.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. BMO Capital Markets raised SAP from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $218.00 to $237.00 in a report on Friday, June 28th. KeyCorp started coverage on SAP in a report on Thursday, March 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on SAP in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $227.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, SAP presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $220.20.

SAP stock traded up $4.21 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $202.79. The stock had a trading volume of 316,183 shares, compared to its average volume of 769,531. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $190.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $181.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. SAP SE has a twelve month low of $126.75 and a twelve month high of $204.33.

SAP (NYSE:SAP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 22nd. The software maker reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $8.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.73 billion. SAP had a return on equity of 9.79% and a net margin of 15.76%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that SAP SE will post 4.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th were given a dividend of $2.3852 per share. This is a positive change from SAP’s previous annual dividend of $2.19. This represents a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 16th. SAP’s payout ratio is presently 37.53%.

SAP SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides applications, technology, and services worldwide. It offers SAP S/4HANA that provides software capabilities for finance, risk and project management, procurement, manufacturing, supply chain and asset management, and research and development; SAP SuccessFactors solutions for human resources, including HR and payroll, talent and employee experience management, and people and workforce analytics; and spend management solutions that covers direct and indirect spend, travel and expense, and external workforce management.

