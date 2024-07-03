Sivia Capital Partners LLC Invests $217,000 in Ferrari (NYSE:RACE)

Sivia Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Ferrari (NYSE:RACE – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Ferrari by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,488,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,518,991,000 after purchasing an additional 46,938 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Ferrari during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $572,523,000. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in Ferrari by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,280,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,876,000 after purchasing an additional 7,451 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in Ferrari by 8,986.8% during the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,004,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,327,000 after purchasing an additional 993,044 shares during the period. Finally, Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd lifted its position in Ferrari by 73.7% during the fourth quarter. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 924,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,740,000 after purchasing an additional 392,401 shares during the period.

Get Ferrari alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

RACE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on shares of Ferrari from $448.00 to $512.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. StockNews.com cut shares of Ferrari from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Ferrari in a report on Friday, May 10th. They set a “hold” rating and a $403.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $400.00 target price on shares of Ferrari in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Ferrari from $458.00 to $512.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ferrari has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $461.67.

Ferrari Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE RACE traded up $5.71 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $420.09. The stock had a trading volume of 110,756 shares, compared to its average volume of 280,432. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $415.05 and a 200-day moving average of $397.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 3.25 and a current ratio of 4.18. Ferrari has a 12-month low of $285.02 and a 12-month high of $442.80.

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. Ferrari had a net margin of 21.42% and a return on equity of 43.94%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Ferrari will post 8.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ferrari Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 23rd were paid a $2.443 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.62%.

Ferrari Profile

(Free Report)

Ferrari N.V., through its subsidiaries, engages in design, engineering, production, and sale of luxury performance sports cars worldwide. The company offers range, special series, Icona, and supercars; limited edition supercars and one-off cars; and track cars. It also provides racing cars, and spare parts and engines, as well as after sales, repair, maintenance, and restoration services for cars; and licenses its Ferrari brand to various producers and retailers of luxury and lifestyle goods.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RACE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ferrari (NYSE:RACE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ferrari Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ferrari and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.