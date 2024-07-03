Sivia Capital Partners LLC Has $376,000 Stock Holdings in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Sivia Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 3.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,882 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $376,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Highlander Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC now owns 500 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA raised its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 73.0% during the 4th quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 33,535 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $2,065,000 after buying an additional 14,153 shares in the last quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Uber Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $1,112,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in Uber Technologies by 54.3% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 68,894 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $4,242,000 after acquiring an additional 24,247 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its position in Uber Technologies by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 995,783 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $61,310,000 after acquiring an additional 24,059 shares during the last quarter. 80.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Uber Technologies alerts:

Insider Transactions at Uber Technologies

In other news, insider Tony West sold 18,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.63, for a total value of $1,230,562.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 206,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,541,962.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Uber Technologies news, insider Tony West sold 18,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.63, for a total transaction of $1,230,562.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 206,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,541,962.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi sold 500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.93, for a total value of $32,965,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,656,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $109,245,746.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 635,984 shares of company stock valued at $42,258,297 over the last ninety days. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Uber Technologies Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of Uber Technologies stock traded up $1.20 on Wednesday, hitting $71.87. The company had a trading volume of 4,828,710 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,261,729. The stock has a market capitalization of $150.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 116.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.36. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.09 and a 1 year high of $82.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $67.94 and a 200-day moving average of $69.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.53). The company had revenue of $10.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.09 billion. Uber Technologies had a return on equity of 12.81% and a net margin of 3.60%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.08) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and set a $92.00 price objective on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Uber Technologies from $93.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Uber Technologies from $91.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 price objective (down previously from $91.00) on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Loop Capital reduced their price target on Uber Technologies from $88.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $84.41.

Read Our Latest Report on UBER

Uber Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UBER? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Uber Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uber Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.