Sivia Capital Partners LLC Has $359,000 Holdings in GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY)

Sivia Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY – Free Report) by 3.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,023 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 113 shares during the quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in GoDaddy were worth $359,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of GoDaddy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in shares of GoDaddy by 102.3% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 263 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of GoDaddy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in shares of GoDaddy by 140.4% in the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 351 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of GoDaddy in the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.28% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on GDDY. Citigroup upped their target price on GoDaddy from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of GoDaddy in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Raymond James started coverage on GoDaddy in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on GoDaddy from $124.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on GoDaddy from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.92.

In other news, COO Roger Chen sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.60, for a total value of $490,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 200,632 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,597,483.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Nick Daddario sold 7,278 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.92, for a total value of $1,011,059.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 18,388 shares in the company, valued at $2,554,460.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Roger Chen sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.60, for a total value of $490,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 200,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,597,483.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 41,571 shares of company stock worth $5,687,391. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

NYSE GDDY traded up $1.77 on Wednesday, hitting $144.71. 660,866 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,689,203. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $135.52 and a 200-day moving average of $120.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.15. GoDaddy Inc. has a 52 week low of $69.18 and a 52 week high of $145.36. The stock has a market cap of $20.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.87 and a beta of 1.14.

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.08. GoDaddy had a negative return on equity of 186.09% and a net margin of 40.38%. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. Analysts expect that GoDaddy Inc. will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current year.

GoDaddy Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Applications and Commerce, and Core Platform. The Applications and Commerce segment provides applications products, including Websites + Marketing, a mobile-optimized online tool that enables customers to build websites and e-commerce enabled online stores; and Managed WordPress, a streamlined and optimized website building that allows customers to easily build and manage a faster WordPress site; Managed WooCommerce Stores to sell anything and anywhere online; and marketing tools and services, such as GoDaddy Studio mobile application, search engine optimization, Meta and Google My Business, and email and social media marketing designed to help businesses acquire and engage customers and create content.

