SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE) Short Interest Down 13.7% in June

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,390,000 shares, a decline of 13.7% from the May 31st total of 2,770,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 360,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.6 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 10th. Loop Capital dropped their price objective on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $155.00 to $140.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $133.00 to $129.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $185.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $175.00 to $158.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $153.63.

SiteOne Landscape Supply Price Performance

Shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply stock traded down $0.89 on Tuesday, reaching $116.57. The stock had a trading volume of 416,019 shares, compared to its average volume of 341,716. SiteOne Landscape Supply has a 1 year low of $115.55 and a 1 year high of $188.01. The company has a market cap of $5.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.76 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The business’s 50 day moving average is $145.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $158.16.

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $904.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $864.01 million. SiteOne Landscape Supply had a return on equity of 10.77% and a net margin of 3.63%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.10) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that SiteOne Landscape Supply will post 3.81 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Doug Black sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.10, for a total value of $1,621,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 574,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $93,151,899.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 2.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 1.5% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 221,336 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,177,000 after acquiring an additional 3,301 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 34,701 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,639,000 after acquiring an additional 1,922 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its position in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 33.4% during the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 33,429 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,483,000 after acquiring an additional 8,379 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its position in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 229,237 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,251,000 after acquiring an additional 22,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its position in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 17.5% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 273,017 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $44,366,000 after acquiring an additional 40,702 shares during the last quarter.

About SiteOne Landscape Supply

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of landscape supplies in the United States and Canada. The company provides irrigation products, including controllers, valves, sprinkler heads, irrigation pipes, micro irrigation, and drip products; fertilizer, grass seed, and ice melt products; control products, such as herbicides, fungicides, rodenticides, and other pesticides; landscape accessories that include mulches, soil amendments, drainage pipes, tools, and sods; nursery goods, which consist of deciduous and evergreen shrubs, ornamental, shade, evergreen trees, field grown and container-grown nursery stock, roses, perennials, annuals, bulbs, and plant species and cultivars; hardscapes, such as pavers, natural stones, blocks, and other durable materials; and outdoor lighting products that include lighting fixtures, LED lamps, wires, transformers, and accessories.

Further Reading

