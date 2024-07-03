SingularityNET (AGIX) Price Down 17.3% Over Last 7 Days

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on July 3rd. In the last week, SingularityNET has traded 17.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One SingularityNET token can now be bought for approximately $0.61 or 0.00001013 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. SingularityNET has a total market capitalization of $739.92 million and approximately $16.60 million worth of SingularityNET was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

SingularityNET Profile

SingularityNET (CRYPTO:AGIX) is a token. Its genesis date was December 21st, 2017. SingularityNET’s total supply is 1,376,451,174 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,211,306,168 tokens. The Reddit community for SingularityNET is https://reddit.com/r/singularitynet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for SingularityNET is singularitynet.io. SingularityNET’s official message board is blog.singularitynet.io. SingularityNET’s official Twitter account is @singularitynet and its Facebook page is accessible here.

SingularityNET Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “SingularityNET (AGIX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. SingularityNET has a current supply of 1,376,451,173.9665115 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of SingularityNET is 0.61227995 USD and is down -0.04 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 262 active market(s) with $15,723,766.11 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://singularitynet.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SingularityNET directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SingularityNET should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SingularityNET using one of the exchanges listed above.

