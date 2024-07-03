Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR) Short Interest Update

Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 97,600 shares, a growth of 14.0% from the May 31st total of 85,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 25,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.8 days. Currently, 0.8% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Sierra Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BSRR traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $22.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,340 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,927. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74. The company has a market cap of $329.23 million, a P/E ratio of 9.31 and a beta of 0.91. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $21.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.32. Sierra Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $16.30 and a fifty-two week high of $23.21.

Get Sierra Bancorp alerts:

Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $37.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.90 million. Sierra Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.89% and a net margin of 17.80%. On average, analysts forecast that Sierra Bancorp will post 2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sierra Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 30th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 29th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.08%. Sierra Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 38.02%.

Several brokerages recently commented on BSRR. StockNews.com raised shares of Sierra Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on Sierra Bancorp from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott lowered Sierra Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th.

View Our Latest Research Report on BSRR

Insider Buying and Selling at Sierra Bancorp

In other news, EVP Michael Olague sold 4,753 shares of Sierra Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.29, for a total transaction of $105,944.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $698,858.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 11.63% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sierra Bancorp

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Sierra Bancorp by 45.7% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,051 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 957 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Sierra Bancorp during the first quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Bfsg LLC bought a new stake in Sierra Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $122,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sierra Bancorp by 16.0% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 7,338 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 1,012 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of Sierra Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $280,000. 55.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Sierra Bancorp

(Get Free Report)

Sierra Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Bank of the Sierra that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals and businesses in California. It accepts various deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market demand accounts, time deposits, retirement accounts, and sweep accounts.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Sierra Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sierra Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.