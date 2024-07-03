Short Interest in Kenon Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:KEN) Increases By 9.9%

Kenon Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:KEN – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 26,600 shares, a growth of 9.9% from the May 31st total of 24,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 32,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.
Kenon Stock Down 1.0 %
NYSE KEN traded down $0.23 on Wednesday, hitting $23.95. 8,136 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,293. Kenon has a 1-year low of $17.64 and a 1-year high of $28.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $24.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.34. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.
Kenon (NYSE:KEN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, June 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter. Kenon had a negative net margin of 30.60% and a negative return on equity of 10.64%. The company had revenue of $174.00 million during the quarter.
Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Kenon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th.
Kenon Holdings Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as an owner, developer, and operator of power generation facilities in Israel, the United States, and internationally. It operates through OPC Power Plants, CPV Group, and ZIM segments. The company engages in the generation and supply of electricity and energy; development, construction, and management of solar and wind energy, and conventional natural gas-fired power plants; and provision of container liner shipping services.
