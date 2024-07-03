Short Interest in Jackson Financial Inc. (NYSE:JXN) Increases By 15.7%

Jackson Financial Inc. (NYSE:JXN – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,830,000 shares, an increase of 15.7% from the May 31st total of 3,310,000 shares. Approximately 5.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 651,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.9 days.

Insider Activity at Jackson Financial

In related news, CFO Don W. Cummings purchased 1,445 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $72.70 per share, for a total transaction of $105,051.50. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 45,711 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,323,189.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Jackson Financial news, COO Devkumar Dilip Ganguly sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.67, for a total transaction of $983,710.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 93,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,067,956.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Don W. Cummings bought 1,445 shares of Jackson Financial stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $72.70 per share, with a total value of $105,051.50. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 45,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,323,189.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Jackson Financial

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of JXN. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in Jackson Financial by 60.8% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Jackson Financial by 400.0% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in Jackson Financial by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 108,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,073,000 after acquiring an additional 11,328 shares during the period. Tactive Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Jackson Financial in the first quarter worth approximately $771,000. Finally, Alexander Labrunerie & CO. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Jackson Financial in the 1st quarter worth $2,480,000. 89.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Jackson Financial Price Performance

JXN opened at $75.48 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.51. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $73.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.32. Jackson Financial has a 12-month low of $29.28 and a 12-month high of $81.52.

Jackson Financial (NYSE:JXN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $4.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.67 by $0.56. The business had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.15 EPS. Jackson Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Jackson Financial will post 16.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Jackson Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 6th were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 6th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.71%. Jackson Financial’s payout ratio is currently 7.40%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

JXN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Jackson Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Jackson Financial from $52.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Jackson Financial from $75.00 to $73.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Jackson Financial from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.00.

Jackson Financial Company Profile

Jackson Financial Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides suite of annuities to retail investors in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Retail Annuities, Institutional Products, and Closed Life and Annuity Blocks. The Retail Annuities segment offers various retirement income and savings products, including variable, fixed index, fixed, and payout annuities, as well as registered index-linked annuities and lifetime income solutions.

