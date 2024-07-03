Short Interest in International Money Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMXI) Grows By 7.9%

International Money Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMXI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 637,400 shares, a growth of 7.9% from the May 31st total of 590,900 shares. Approximately 2.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 206,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.1 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in shares of International Money Express by 3,421.5% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 692,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,818,000 after buying an additional 673,178 shares during the period. Boston Partners lifted its stake in International Money Express by 1,229.3% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 571,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,501,000 after acquiring an additional 528,139 shares during the period. Breach Inlet Capital Management LLC bought a new position in International Money Express during the 4th quarter worth about $9,736,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in International Money Express by 579.6% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 434,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,588,000 after purchasing an additional 370,191 shares during the period. Finally, Voss Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of International Money Express by 22.9% during the fourth quarter. Voss Capital LLC now owns 1,680,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,112,000 after purchasing an additional 313,135 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.71% of the company’s stock.

Get International Money Express alerts:

International Money Express Trading Up 0.8 %

International Money Express stock traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $20.54. The stock had a trading volume of 28,623 shares, compared to its average volume of 225,825. International Money Express has a 52-week low of $15.76 and a 52-week high of $26.25. The company has a fifty day moving average of $20.71 and a 200 day moving average of $21.10. The firm has a market cap of $670.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.41 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

International Money Express ( NASDAQ:IMXI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $150.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $150.60 million. International Money Express had a net margin of 9.02% and a return on equity of 43.75%. On average, analysts anticipate that International Money Express will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IMXI has been the topic of several research reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of International Money Express in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Monness Crespi & Hardt initiated coverage on shares of International Money Express in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of International Money Express from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, BTIG Research began coverage on International Money Express in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.00.

Read Our Latest Research Report on International Money Express

About International Money Express

(Get Free Report)

International Money Express, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an omnichannel money remittance services company in the United States, Latin America, Mexico, Central and South America, the Caribbean, Africa, and Asia. The company offers remittance services, which include a suite of ancillary financial processing solutions and payment services; and online payment options, pre-paid debit cards, and direct deposit payroll cards.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for International Money Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Money Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.