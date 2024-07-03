Short Interest in Inseego Corp. (NASDAQ:INSG) Expands By 14.7%

Inseego Corp. (NASDAQ:INSG – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 906,300 shares, an increase of 14.7% from the May 31st total of 790,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 195,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.6 days. Approximately 9.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Inseego

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its position in shares of Inseego by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 207,972 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 26,850 shares during the last quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Inseego during the 1st quarter valued at $2,132,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its position in shares of Inseego by 16.4% during the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 1,602,866 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $673,000 after acquiring an additional 225,340 shares during the last quarter. Braslyn Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Inseego during the 4th quarter valued at $1,675,000. Finally, Simplicity Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Inseego during the 4th quarter valued at $1,674,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.20% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, TD Cowen increased their price target on Inseego from $12.00 to $13.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Inseego Stock Performance

NASDAQ INSG traded up $0.21 on Wednesday, reaching $11.82. 21,360 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 160,920. Inseego has a 12 month low of $1.62 and a 12 month high of $13.42. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.21.

Inseego (NASDAQ:INSG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The technology company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $45.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.50) EPS. Research analysts forecast that Inseego will post -0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Inseego

Inseego Corp. engages in the design and development of cloud-managed wireless wide area network (WAN) and intelligent edge solutions for businesses, consumers, and governments worldwide. The company provides 5G and 4G mobile broadband solutions, such as mobile hotspots under the MiFi brand; and 4G VoLTE products and 4G USB modems.

