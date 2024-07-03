Short Interest in IF Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:IROQ) Drops By 11.3%

IF Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:IROQ – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,700 shares, a decrease of 11.3% from the May 31st total of 5,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.9 days. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Shares of IROQ traded down $0.36 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $16.34. 2,568 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,792. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $16.64 and a 200-day moving average of $16.54. IF Bancorp has a 52 week low of $14.00 and a 52 week high of $18.51. The stock has a market cap of $54.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.79 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91.

IF Bancorp (NASDAQ:IROQ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The savings and loans company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter. IF Bancorp had a net margin of 4.52% and a return on equity of 2.75%. The business had revenue of $5.40 million during the quarter.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in IF Bancorp stock. Stilwell Value LLC raised its position in IF Bancorp, Inc. ( NASDAQ:IROQ Free Report ) by 7.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 239,297 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,561 shares during the quarter. IF Bancorp accounts for approximately 2.9% of Stilwell Value LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Stilwell Value LLC owned approximately 7.13% of IF Bancorp worth $3,836,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 44.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IF Bancorp, Inc operates as the savings and loan holding company for Iroquois Federal Savings and Loan Association that provides a range of banking and financial services to individual and corporate clients. The company offers various deposit accounts, including savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, commercial and personal checking accounts, individual retirement accounts, and health savings accounts.

