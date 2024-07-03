Short Interest in i3 Verticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIV) Increases By 16.7%

i3 Verticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIV – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 920,300 shares, a growth of 16.7% from the May 31st total of 788,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 199,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.6 days.

i3 Verticals Stock Up 3.3 %

IIIV stock opened at $22.46 on Wednesday. i3 Verticals has a 1-year low of $17.54 and a 1-year high of $25.70. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $751.74 million, a PE ratio of 2,248.25 and a beta of 1.58.

Get i3 Verticals alerts:

i3 Verticals (NASDAQ:IIIV – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.03). i3 Verticals had a return on equity of 8.91% and a net margin of 0.63%. The company had revenue of $94.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $96.27 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that i3 Verticals will post 0.91 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of i3 Verticals in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Stephens lifted their target price on i3 Verticals from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. TheStreet upgraded i3 Verticals from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of i3 Verticals from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of i3 Verticals from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, i3 Verticals presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $27.14.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on IIIV

Institutional Trading of i3 Verticals

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of i3 Verticals by 0.9% in the first quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 70,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,607,000 after buying an additional 640 shares during the period. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in i3 Verticals by 46.0% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 2,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 672 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of i3 Verticals by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 43,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $910,000 after acquiring an additional 1,025 shares during the period. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of i3 Verticals during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of i3 Verticals by 36.9% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,345 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.22% of the company’s stock.

i3 Verticals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

i3 Verticals, Inc provides integrated payment and software solutions primarily to the public sector and healthcare markets in the United States. It operates in two segments, Software and Services, and Merchant Services. The company offers payment processing services that enables upper and lower court case management, collections, finance and accounting, motor vehicle and carrier registration, e-filing and taxation, license plate inventory, property tax management, utility billing, professional licensing, document workflow, and law enforcement software; assists public schools in completing payment processing functions, including accepting payments for online or at school lunches, and school activities.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for i3 Verticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for i3 Verticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.