Short Interest in Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC) Expands By 7.2%

Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,380,000 shares, an increase of 7.2% from the May 31st total of 2,220,000 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 854,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.8 days.

Honda Motor Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of HMC traded down $0.47 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $32.39. The stock had a trading volume of 1,517,619 shares, compared to its average volume of 969,467. The company’s fifty day moving average is $33.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Honda Motor has a 52 week low of $29.05 and a 52 week high of $37.90.

Honda Motor (NYSE:HMC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.55. The business had revenue of $36.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.96 billion. Honda Motor had a net margin of 5.46% and a return on equity of 8.79%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Honda Motor will post 4.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Honda Motor from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, June 22nd.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HMC. RFP Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Honda Motor by 91.3% during the 1st quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC now owns 662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the period. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Honda Motor during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its position in Honda Motor by 324.4% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 691 shares during the period. Ramirez Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Honda Motor during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Accordant Advisory Group Inc acquired a new position in Honda Motor during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.32% of the company’s stock.

Honda Motor Co, Ltd. develops, manufactures, and distributes motorcycles, automobiles, power, and other products in Japan, North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Motorcycle Business, Automobile Business, Financial Services Business, and Power Product and Other Businesses.

