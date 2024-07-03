Short Interest in Flushing Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FFIC) Rises By 5.3%

Flushing Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FFIC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 584,200 shares, a growth of 5.3% from the May 31st total of 554,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 169,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.4 days. Currently, 2.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on FFIC. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on shares of Flushing Financial from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 26th. StockNews.com raised shares of Flushing Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 21st. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of Flushing Financial from $17.00 to $13.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 5th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Flushing Financial Stock Down 3.2 %

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FFIC. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Flushing Financial by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,609,430 shares of the bank’s stock worth $20,295,000 after purchasing an additional 5,933 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its stake in shares of Flushing Financial by 0.9% during the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 1,209,250 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $15,249,000 after acquiring an additional 11,285 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Flushing Financial during the first quarter valued at $3,385,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in shares of Flushing Financial by 290.9% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 114,404 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,443,000 after acquiring an additional 85,139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC raised its stake in Flushing Financial by 183.4% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 81,322 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,025,000 after buying an additional 52,627 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.10% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:FFIC traded down $0.42 on Wednesday, hitting $12.77. 103,709 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 186,499. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $12.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Flushing Financial has a 52 week low of $10.74 and a 52 week high of $18.00. The company has a market cap of $371.22 million, a P/E ratio of 13.19 and a beta of 0.77.

Flushing Financial (NASDAQ:FFIC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The bank reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $112.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.12 million. Flushing Financial had a return on equity of 4.31% and a net margin of 6.81%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.10 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Flushing Financial will post 0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Flushing Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 21st. Investors of record on Monday, June 10th were paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 7th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.89%. Flushing Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 88.00%.

Flushing Financial Company Profile

Flushing Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Flushing Bank that provides banking products and services primarily to consumers, businesses, and governmental units. It offers various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, money market accounts, non-interest bearing demand accounts, NOW accounts, and certificates of deposit.

