Short Interest in Federated Hermes Premier Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:FMN) Decreases By 7.1%

Federated Hermes Premier Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:FMN – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 54,000 shares, a decline of 7.1% from the May 31st total of 58,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 24,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.2 days.

Federated Hermes Premier Municipal Income Fund Price Performance

NYSE FMN traded down $0.04 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $11.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 56,047 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,721. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.12. Federated Hermes Premier Municipal Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $9.09 and a fifty-two week high of $11.70.

Federated Hermes Premier Municipal Income Fund Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 21st were issued a $0.038 dividend. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 21st. This is an increase from Federated Hermes Premier Municipal Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Federated Hermes Premier Municipal Income Fund

Federated Hermes Premier Municipal Income Fund Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Federated Hermes Premier Municipal Income Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Federated Hermes Premier Municipal Income Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $239,000. Sar Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Federated Hermes Premier Municipal Income Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $278,000. Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Federated Hermes Premier Municipal Income Fund by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 31,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,000 after acquiring an additional 1,575 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whitebox Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Federated Hermes Premier Municipal Income Fund in the first quarter worth about $438,000.

Federated Premier Municipal Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Federated Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Federated Investment Management Company. It invests in fixed income markets of United States. The fund primarily invests in tax-exempt municipal bonds of GO state, GO local, special tax, hospital, transportation, pre-refunded, senior care, water and sewer, education, electric and gas, and public power sectors.

