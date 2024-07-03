Short Interest in Federal Agricultural Mortgage Co. (NYSE:AGM) Declines By 11.5%

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Co. (NYSE:AGM – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 100,100 shares, a drop of 11.5% from the May 31st total of 113,100 shares. Approximately 1.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 44,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.3 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $212.00 target price (down previously from $225.00) on shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th.

Get Federal Agricultural Mortgage alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on AGM

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Federal Agricultural Mortgage

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Stock Performance

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 486,964 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $95,435,000 after purchasing an additional 36,560 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Federal Agricultural Mortgage in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $24,137,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Federal Agricultural Mortgage in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $18,283,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 77,709 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $11,990,000 after purchasing an additional 10,133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 62,234 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $12,253,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AGM traded up $1.41 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $184.00. 4,881 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 59,144. The company has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.13, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.03. Federal Agricultural Mortgage has a twelve month low of $137.16 and a twelve month high of $199.40. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $178.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $183.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.46.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage (NYSE:AGM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The credit services provider reported $3.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.94 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $403.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $92.22 million. Federal Agricultural Mortgage had a return on equity of 22.01% and a net margin of 13.79%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.56 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Federal Agricultural Mortgage will post 16.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th were given a $1.40 dividend. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. Federal Agricultural Mortgage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.15%.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation provides a secondary market for various loans made to borrowers in the United States. It operates through four segments: Corporate AgFinance, Farm & Ranch, Rural Utilities, and Renewable Energy. The company's Agricultural Finance line of business engages in purchasing and retaining eligible loans and securities; guaranteeing the payment of principal and interest on securities that represent interests in or obligations secured by pools of eligible loans; servicing eligible loans; and issuing LTSPCs for eligible loans.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Federal Agricultural Mortgage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Federal Agricultural Mortgage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.