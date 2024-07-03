Short Interest in Federal Agricultural Mortgage Co. (NYSE:AGM) Declines By 11.5%

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Co. (NYSE:AGM – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 100,100 shares, a drop of 11.5% from the May 31st total of 113,100 shares. Approximately 1.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 44,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.3 days.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $212.00 target price (down previously from $225.00) on shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th.
Read Our Latest Research Report on AGM
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Federal Agricultural Mortgage
Federal Agricultural Mortgage Stock Performance
Shares of AGM traded up $1.41 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $184.00. 4,881 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 59,144. The company has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.13, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.03. Federal Agricultural Mortgage has a twelve month low of $137.16 and a twelve month high of $199.40. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $178.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $183.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.46.
Federal Agricultural Mortgage (NYSE:AGM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The credit services provider reported $3.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.94 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $403.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $92.22 million. Federal Agricultural Mortgage had a return on equity of 22.01% and a net margin of 13.79%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.56 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Federal Agricultural Mortgage will post 16.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Federal Agricultural Mortgage Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th were given a $1.40 dividend. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. Federal Agricultural Mortgage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.15%.
Federal Agricultural Mortgage Company Profile
Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation provides a secondary market for various loans made to borrowers in the United States. It operates through four segments: Corporate AgFinance, Farm & Ranch, Rural Utilities, and Renewable Energy. The company's Agricultural Finance line of business engages in purchasing and retaining eligible loans and securities; guaranteeing the payment of principal and interest on securities that represent interests in or obligations secured by pools of eligible loans; servicing eligible loans; and issuing LTSPCs for eligible loans.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Federal Agricultural Mortgage
- Stock Analyst Ratings and Canadian Analyst Ratings
- Clarivate: The Cheapest AI Stock Worth Buying?
- What is an Earnings Surprise?
- Survey: America’s Top 100 Hidden Gem Cities for Startups
- Industrial Products Stocks Investing
- The Meaning Behind Short Interest: Beyond the Short Squeeze Hype
Receive News & Ratings for Federal Agricultural Mortgage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Federal Agricultural Mortgage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.