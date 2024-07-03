Short Interest in Enzo Biochem, Inc. (NYSE:ENZ) Declines By 6.9%

Enzo Biochem, Inc. (NYSE:ENZ – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 560,500 shares, a decline of 6.9% from the May 31st total of 602,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 114,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.9 days. Currently, 1.6% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Institutional Trading of Enzo Biochem

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Enzo Biochem stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enzo Biochem, Inc. (NYSE:ENZ – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 75,911 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $105,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC owned about 0.15% of Enzo Biochem at the end of the most recent quarter. 36.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Enzo Biochem Price Performance

ENZ traded down $0.04 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.07. 24,984 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 109,882. Enzo Biochem has a fifty-two week low of $0.99 and a fifty-two week high of $1.89. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.23.

Enzo Biochem Company Profile

Enzo Biochem, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products and tools for clinical research, translational research, drug development, and bioscience research customers worldwide. The company offers proteins, antibodies, peptides, small molecules, labeling probes, dyes, and kits, which provide life science researchers tools for target identification/validation, content analysis, gene expression analysis, nucleic acid detection, protein biochemistry and detection, and cellular analysis.

