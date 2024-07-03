Short Interest in Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN) Increases By 14.6%

Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,270,000 shares, a growth of 14.6% from the May 31st total of 1,980,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 320,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7.1 days. Currently, 7.8% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Eagle Bancorp Stock Down 2.1 %

Shares of EGBN stock traded down $0.39 on Wednesday, hitting $18.61. The company had a trading volume of 91,793 shares, compared to its average volume of 312,837. Eagle Bancorp has a twelve month low of $15.99 and a twelve month high of $31.97. The firm has a market cap of $561.84 million, a P/E ratio of 7.57 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $18.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.69.

Eagle Bancorp (NASDAQ:EGBN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.60). Eagle Bancorp had a net margin of 11.14% and a return on equity of 6.11%. The company had revenue of $78.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.51 million. Equities research analysts expect that Eagle Bancorp will post 1.36 EPS for the current year.

Eagle Bancorp Announces Dividend

Insider Transactions at Eagle Bancorp

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Saturday, July 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Saturday, July 20th. Eagle Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.71%.

In related news, Director A. Leslie Ludwig purchased 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $16.89 per share, for a total transaction of $25,335.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 41,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $699,465.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Susan G. Riel bought 5,260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $18.73 per share, with a total value of $98,519.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 332,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,222,293.30. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director A. Leslie Ludwig purchased 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $16.89 per share, for a total transaction of $25,335.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 41,413 shares in the company, valued at approximately $699,465.57. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 9,582 shares of company stock worth $173,108. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Eagle Bancorp

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Eagle Bancorp by 378.9% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 361,217 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,748,000 after buying an additional 285,790 shares in the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Eagle Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $7,801,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Eagle Bancorp by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,362,689 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $101,351,000 after acquiring an additional 126,085 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Eagle Bancorp by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,044,835 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,493,000 after acquiring an additional 54,480 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Eagle Bancorp by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 497,083 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,982,000 after acquiring an additional 38,696 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.03% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Eagle Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Sunday, June 9th.

Eagle Bancorp Company Profile

Eagle Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for EagleBank that provides commercial and consumer banking services primarily in the United States. The company also offers various commercial and consumer lending products comprising commercial loans for working capital, equipment purchases, real estate lines of credit, and government contract financing; asset based lending and accounts receivable financing; construction and commercial real estate loans; business equipment financing; consumer home equity lines of credit, personal lines of credit, and term loans; consumer installment loans, such as auto and personal loans; personal credit cards; and residential mortgage loans.

