Short Interest in DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM) Rises By 13.6%

DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,590,000 shares, an increase of 13.6% from the May 31st total of 2,280,000 shares. Currently, 2.7% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 643,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.0 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DTM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Mizuho increased their price objective on DT Midstream from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded DT Midstream from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $62.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on DT Midstream from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. US Capital Advisors cut DT Midstream from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on DT Midstream from $59.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, DT Midstream has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.71.

Insider Buying and Selling

Hedge Funds Weigh In On DT Midstream

In other DT Midstream news, CFO Jeffrey A. Jewell acquired 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $62.80 per share, for a total transaction of $25,120.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 44,285 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,781,098. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 0.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in DT Midstream during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in DT Midstream during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in DT Midstream during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in DT Midstream during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Burkett Financial Services LLC bought a new position in DT Midstream during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Institutional investors own 81.53% of the company’s stock.

DT Midstream Stock Up 0.5 %

NYSE:DTM traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $70.19. 460,811 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 650,817. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $66.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.03 and a beta of 0.74. DT Midstream has a 1 year low of $49.06 and a 1 year high of $71.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

DT Midstream (NYSE:DTM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $240.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $242.62 million. DT Midstream had a return on equity of 9.41% and a net margin of 42.46%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.84 earnings per share. Analysts predict that DT Midstream will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current year.

DT Midstream Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 17th will be paid a $0.735 dividend. This represents a $2.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 17th. DT Midstream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 71.71%.

DT Midstream Company Profile

DT Midstream, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated natural gas services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Pipeline and Gathering. The Pipeline segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines, storage systems, and natural gas gathering lateral pipelines.

