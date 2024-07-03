Short Interest in Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH) Rises By 7.7%

Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 566,700 shares, a growth of 7.7% from the May 31st total of 526,300 shares. Approximately 1.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 291,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.9 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CLH shares. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Clean Harbors from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $235.00 price target on shares of Clean Harbors in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Clean Harbors from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 target price on shares of Clean Harbors in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on Clean Harbors from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $216.40.

Insider Activity at Clean Harbors

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Clean Harbors

In related news, Director Lauren States sold 1,148 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.14, for a total value of $250,424.72. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,767 shares in the company, valued at $3,003,133.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, Director Lauren States sold 1,148 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.14, for a total value of $250,424.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,767 shares in the company, valued at $3,003,133.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CFO Eric J. Dugas sold 6,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.74, for a total value of $1,294,188.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 21,482 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,484,152.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 57,348 shares of company stock worth $12,320,113 in the last ninety days. 5.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLH. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Clean Harbors in the fourth quarter valued at about $87,074,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Clean Harbors by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,654,929 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $637,822,000 after purchasing an additional 182,622 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Clean Harbors by 61.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 394,245 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $65,983,000 after purchasing an additional 150,251 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC bought a new stake in shares of Clean Harbors in the 4th quarter valued at $23,999,000. Finally, Sandler Capital Management increased its position in shares of Clean Harbors by 232.4% during the third quarter. Sandler Capital Management now owns 160,268 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,822,000 after buying an additional 112,047 shares during the period. 90.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Clean Harbors Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CLH traded up $4.89 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $224.44. 172,021 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 318,176. The company has a market cap of $12.11 billion, a PE ratio of 32.31 and a beta of 1.21. Clean Harbors has a twelve month low of $132.92 and a twelve month high of $231.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $214.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $194.04.

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The business services provider reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.13. Clean Harbors had a return on equity of 16.97% and a net margin of 6.85%. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.36 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Clean Harbors will post 7.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Clean Harbors Company Profile

Clean Harbors, Inc provides environmental and industrial services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Environmental Services and Safety-Kleen Sustainability Solutions. The Environmental Services segment collects, transports, treats, and disposes hazardous and non-hazardous waste, such as resource recovery, physical treatment, fuel blending, incineration, landfill disposal, wastewater treatment, lab chemicals disposal, and explosives management services; and offers CleanPack services, including collection, identification, categorization, specialized packaging, transportation, and disposal of laboratory chemicals and household hazardous waste.

