Short Interest in Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN) Grows By 9.3%

Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,020,000 shares, a growth of 9.3% from the May 31st total of 8,250,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 729,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 12.4 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ARVN. Sectoral Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Arvinas by 13.5% in the third quarter. Sectoral Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 835 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Arvinas by 2.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,608,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,505,000 after purchasing an additional 90,426 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in Arvinas by 34.0% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 5,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 1,457 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Arvinas by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 18,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $748,000 after purchasing an additional 1,239 shares during the period. Finally, McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Arvinas in the fourth quarter worth $75,000. 95.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Arvinas stock opened at $24.85 on Wednesday. Arvinas has a 52 week low of $13.57 and a 52 week high of $53.08. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $29.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.68.

Arvinas ( NASDAQ:ARVN ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.97) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of ($1.42) by $0.45. The business had revenue of $25.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $32.94 million. The business's revenue was down 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($1.54) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Arvinas will post -4.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ARVN shares. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $57.00 price target on shares of Arvinas in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Arvinas from $72.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 price target on shares of Arvinas in a report on Friday, May 17th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of Arvinas in a report on Monday, March 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Arvinas from $63.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Arvinas currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $61.13.

Arvinas, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. The company engineers proteolysis targeting chimeras (PROTAC) targeted protein degraders that are designed to harness the body's own natural protein disposal system to degrade and remove disease-causing proteins.

