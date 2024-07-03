Short Interest in Aptorum Group Limited (NASDAQ:APM) Increases By 11.9%

Aptorum Group Limited (NASDAQ:APM – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,600 shares, an increase of 11.9% from the May 31st total of 5,900 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 44,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Aptorum Group Stock Down 1.2 %

NASDAQ:APM opened at $4.02 on Wednesday. Aptorum Group has a 52 week low of $1.35 and a 52 week high of $17.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $4.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.36.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Aptorum Group

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Aptorum Group stock. Murchinson Ltd. purchased a new position in Aptorum Group Limited (NASDAQ:APM – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 14,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $133,000. Murchinson Ltd. owned about 0.27% of Aptorum Group as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Aptorum Group Company Profile

Aptorum Group Limited, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutic products for the treatment of infectious diseases and cancer. The company operates in the Therapeutics and Non-Therapeutics segments. Its pipeline products include SACT- 1 for neuroblastoma and other cancer types; SACT-COV19 for the treatment of coronavirus disease; ALS-4 to treat bacterial infections caused by staphylococcus aureus, including MRSA; and ALS-1 to treat viral infections caused by influenza virus A.

