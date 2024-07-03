Short Interest in Allarity Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLR) Declines By 11.1%

Allarity Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLR – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,040,000 shares, a decline of 11.1% from the May 31st total of 1,170,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,870,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days. Currently, 4.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Allarity Therapeutics

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Allarity Therapeutics stock. Sabby Management LLC purchased a new position in Allarity Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLR – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 359,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $268,000. Allarity Therapeutics accounts for approximately 0.2% of Sabby Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Sabby Management LLC owned about 13.16% of Allarity Therapeutics at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.53% of the company’s stock.

Allarity Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of ALLR traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,680,356 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,772,957. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.69 and its 200-day moving average is $5.30. Allarity Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $0.19 and a 52-week high of $269.80.

Allarity Therapeutics Company Profile

Allarity Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:ALLR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($22.14) earnings per share for the quarter. Equities analysts predict that Allarity Therapeutics will post -2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Allarity Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing oncology therapeutics using drug-specific companion diagnostics generated by its drug response predictor technology. Its drug candidates include Stenoparib, a poly-ADP-ribose polymerase inhibitor that is in Phase 2 clinical trials for ovarian cancer; Dovitinib, a pan- tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of renal cell carcinoma; IXEMPRA (ixabepilone), a selective microtubule inhibitor in phase 2 for the treatment of metastatic breast cancer; LiPlaCis, a liposomal formulation of cisplatin, which is in Phase 2 clinical trials for metastatic breast cancer; and 2X-111, a liposomal formulation of doxorubicin that is in Phase 2 clinical trials for metastatic breast cancer and glioblastoma multiforme.

