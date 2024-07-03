Short Interest in A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRK) Decreases By 8.7%

A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRK – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,580,000 shares, a decline of 8.7% from the May 31st total of 3,920,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 494,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.2 days.

A-Mark Precious Metals Stock Performance

NASDAQ AMRK traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $32.30. The company had a trading volume of 250,502 shares, compared to its average volume of 377,824. A-Mark Precious Metals has a fifty-two week low of $23.14 and a fifty-two week high of $42.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.11. The firm has a market cap of $738.06 million, a P/E ratio of 9.91 and a beta of -0.06.

A-Mark Precious Metals (NASDAQ:AMRK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.56). A-Mark Precious Metals had a return on equity of 20.24% and a net margin of 0.77%. The business had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.18 billion. Equities analysts predict that A-Mark Precious Metals will post 3.93 EPS for the current year.

A-Mark Precious Metals Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 16th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 15th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.48%. A-Mark Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.54%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on AMRK. StockNews.com cut A-Mark Precious Metals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Northland Securities cut A-Mark Precious Metals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. B. Riley cut A-Mark Precious Metals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Maxim Group initiated coverage on A-Mark Precious Metals in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $63.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Northland Capmk lowered A-Mark Precious Metals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.67.

Insider Activity at A-Mark Precious Metals

In other news, Director Michael R. Wittmeyer sold 18,448 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.63, for a total transaction of $694,198.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 329,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,399,160.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Gregory N. Roberts sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.93, for a total transaction of $583,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 28,202 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,097,903.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael R. Wittmeyer sold 18,448 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.63, for a total value of $694,198.24. Following the sale, the director now owns 329,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,399,160.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 51,948 shares of company stock valued at $1,996,353. 23.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals in the 4th quarter valued at $67,000. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals in the 4th quarter valued at $184,000. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals in the 4th quarter valued at $220,000. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its position in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals by 192.5% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 7,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 4,895 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals in the 4th quarter valued at $236,000. Institutional investors own 75.25% of the company’s stock.

A-Mark Precious Metals Company Profile

A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metals trading company. It operates through three segments: Wholesale Sales & Ancillary Services, Direct-to-Consumer, and Secured Lending. The Wholesale Sales & Ancillary Services segment sells gold, silver, platinum, and palladium in the form of bars, plates, powders, wafers, grains, ingots, and coins.

