Shires Income Plc (LON:SHRS) Plans Dividend Increase – GBX 4.80 Per Share

Shires Income Plc (LON:SHRS – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, May 23rd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 4th will be paid a dividend of GBX 4.80 ($0.06) per share on Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 4th. This is an increase from Shires Income’s previous dividend of $3.20. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
Shires Income Price Performance
Shares of Shires Income stock opened at GBX 238 ($3.01) on Wednesday. Shires Income has a 12-month low of GBX 200 ($2.53) and a 12-month high of GBX 253 ($3.20). The firm has a market cap of £98.75 million, a PE ratio of 839.29 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.51. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 240.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 226.33.
Shires Income Company Profile
