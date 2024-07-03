Shira Ridge Wealth Management Sells 9,390 Shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (BATS:IFRA)

Shira Ridge Wealth Management lessened its position in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (BATS:IFRA – Free Report) by 11.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 69,587 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,390 shares during the period. iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF accounts for 1.7% of Shira Ridge Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Shira Ridge Wealth Management owned about 0.13% of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF worth $3,017,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Warner Financial Inc. increased its stake in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Warner Financial Inc. now owns 38,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,544,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management increased its stake in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 18,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $759,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC increased its stake in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 53,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,140,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 59,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,377,000 after buying an additional 371 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS IFRA traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $41.72. 264,853 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The company has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a PE ratio of 16.71 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a fifty day moving average of $43.13 and a 200-day moving average of $41.49.

iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF Profile

The iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (IFRA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NYSE FactSet U.S. Infrastructure index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed infrastructure companies that derive a significant portion of their revenue from within the US. IFRA was launched on Apr 3, 2018 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IFRA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (BATS:IFRA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.