Shira Ridge Wealth Management Sells 2,161 Shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL)

Shira Ridge Wealth Management trimmed its holdings in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL – Free Report) by 26.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,934 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,161 shares during the period. Shira Ridge Wealth Management’s holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF were worth $602,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of NOBL. Sage Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $257,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 64,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,164,000 after purchasing an additional 7,080 shares during the period. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 52.2% in the fourth quarter. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 52,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,017,000 after purchasing an additional 18,077 shares in the last quarter. Red Mountain Financial LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the fourth quarter worth $336,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 2.3% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,524,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,013,000 after purchasing an additional 34,122 shares in the last quarter.

ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NOBL stock traded up $0.43 on Tuesday, hitting $95.53. The stock had a trading volume of 515,014 shares. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a twelve month low of $55.69 and a twelve month high of $67.97. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $97.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $96.93. The firm has a market cap of $11.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.81 and a beta of 0.68.

About ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF

The ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NOBL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 constituents that have increased dividend payments annually for at least 25 years. NOBL was launched on Oct 9, 2013 and is managed by ProShares.

