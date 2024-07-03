Shira Ridge Wealth Management Increases Holdings in Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSU)

Shira Ridge Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSU – Free Report) by 5.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,611 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,735 shares during the period. Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF accounts for about 0.7% of Shira Ridge Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Shira Ridge Wealth Management owned approximately 0.20% of Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF worth $1,225,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after buying an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF by 36.6% in the 3rd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 13,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,000 after buying an additional 3,526 shares in the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF by 100.7% in the 3rd quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 29,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $821,000 after buying an additional 14,850 shares in the last quarter. Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. now owns 61,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,695,000 after buying an additional 4,675 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carlson Capital Management lifted its holdings in Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF by 73.9% in the 3rd quarter. Carlson Capital Management now owns 26,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $742,000 after buying an additional 11,364 shares in the last quarter.

DFSU stock traded up $0.20 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $35.02. The stock had a trading volume of 134,215 shares, compared to its average volume of 90,973. Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF has a 1-year low of $26.31 and a 1-year high of $35.18. The company has a market capitalization of $977.06 million, a P/E ratio of 22.03 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $34.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.07.

The Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF (DFSU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed ETF that aims to invest in a portfolio of US equities across all market-caps with perceived high profitability and positive sustainability characteristics.

