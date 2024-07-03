Shira Ridge Wealth Management Buys 3,839 Shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO)

Shira Ridge Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO – Free Report) by 51.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,295 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,839 shares during the quarter. Shira Ridge Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $573,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TFLO. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 4,583.3% in the third quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 693,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,169,000 after purchasing an additional 678,324 shares during the last quarter. Able Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $628,000. Morningstar Investment Services LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 255.9% in the fourth quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 44,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,248,000 after purchasing an additional 32,029 shares during the last quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 26.9% in the fourth quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 23,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,187,000 after purchasing an additional 4,988 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Day & Ennis LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 21.2% in the fourth quarter. Day & Ennis LLC now owns 93,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,714,000 after purchasing an additional 16,309 shares during the last quarter.

TFLO stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $50.47. 1,116,503 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,559,096. iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $50.37 and a twelve month high of $50.76. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.57.

iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF Company Profile

The iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (TFLO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of U.S. Treasury floating rate bonds. TFLO was launched on Feb 3, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

