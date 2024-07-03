Select Medical (NYSE:SEM) Reaches New 1-Year High at $36.44

Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $36.44 and last traded at $36.17, with a volume of 107955 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $36.16.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SEM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Select Medical from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $39.00 price target on shares of Select Medical in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Select Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.25.

Select Medical Stock Up 0.4 %

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $33.02 and a 200 day moving average of $29.14. The company has a market cap of $4.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.24, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

Select Medical (NYSE:SEM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The health services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. Select Medical had a return on equity of 18.11% and a net margin of 3.97%. Research analysts anticipate that Select Medical Holdings Co. will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Select Medical Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 16th were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. Select Medical’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.81%.

Insider Activity

In other Select Medical news, Chairman Robert A. Ortenzio sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.90, for a total value of $1,495,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 6,689,668 shares in the company, valued at approximately $200,021,073.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 17.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Select Medical

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Select Medical during the 4th quarter valued at $34,320,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Select Medical by 5.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,997,891 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $391,886,000 after purchasing an additional 650,093 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Select Medical by 450.9% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 309,273 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $9,325,000 after purchasing an additional 253,134 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Select Medical by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,739,361 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $40,875,000 after buying an additional 235,964 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 8 Knots Management LLC acquired a new position in Select Medical during the 1st quarter valued at about $4,917,000. 89.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Select Medical Company Profile



Select Medical Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates critical illness recovery hospitals, rehabilitation hospitals, outpatient rehabilitation clinics, and occupational health centers in the United States. It operates in four segments: Critical Illness Recovery Hospital, Rehabilitation Hospital, Outpatient Rehabilitation, and Concentra.

Featured Articles

