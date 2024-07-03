Seele-N 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $23.02 (SEELE)

Seele-N (SEELE) traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on July 3rd. Seele-N has a market capitalization of $9.63 million and approximately $23.02 worth of Seele-N was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Seele-N token can now be purchased for $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Seele-N has traded up 1,694.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Seele-N alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.79 or 0.00013077 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.70 or 0.00009573 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $59,617.12 or 1.00128527 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001019 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000067 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.59 or 0.00012745 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.61 or 0.00006060 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0288 or 0.00000048 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.13 or 0.00075804 BTC.

Seele-N Token Profile

Seele-N (SEELE) is a token. Its launch date was May 20th, 2018. Seele-N’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 23,400,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Seele-N is https://reddit.com/r/seeleofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Seele-N’s official Twitter account is @n_seele. Seele-N’s official message board is medium.com/seeletech. The official website for Seele-N is seelen.pro/#.

Seele-N Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Seele-N (SEELE) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Seele-N has a current supply of 30,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Seele-N is 0.00041141 USD and is down -0.02 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 15 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://seelen.pro/#/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Seele-N directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Seele-N should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Seele-N using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Seele-N Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Seele-N and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.