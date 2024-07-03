Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) Shares Bought by West Oak Capital LLC

West Oak Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report) by 6.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 80,221 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,805 shares during the period. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF comprises 2.1% of West Oak Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. West Oak Capital LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $4,979,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 21.3% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 221,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,214,000 after buying an additional 38,925 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 32.0% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 8,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $410,000 after buying an additional 1,962 shares in the last quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 137,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,950,000 after buying an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. Rainsberger Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Rainsberger Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 37,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,903,000 after buying an additional 1,529 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baker Avenue Asset Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 458,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,219,000 after buying an additional 32,696 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF stock traded up $0.42 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $64.85. The company had a trading volume of 1,058,631 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,730,812. The company’s 50-day moving average is $62.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.23. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $48.31 and a twelve month high of $64.99. The company has a market cap of $42.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.53 and a beta of 1.02.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

