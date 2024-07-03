Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) Shares Purchased by West Oak Capital LLC

West Oak Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,720 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 675 shares during the period. West Oak Capital LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $1,832,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SCHD. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $228,390,000. Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $95,831,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $89,561,000. DDD Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 12,161.9% during the fourth quarter. DDD Partners LLC now owns 488,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,163,000 after purchasing an additional 484,167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Burkett Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $36,856,000.

Get Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHD traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $77.45. 2,702,012 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,318,110. The stock has a market cap of $54.33 billion, a PE ratio of 15.04 and a beta of 0.74. The company’s fifty day moving average is $78.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.65. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $66.67 and a fifty-two week high of $80.82.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.