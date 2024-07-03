Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) Shares Bought by Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC

Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 6.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 66,447 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,277 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF makes up 1.0% of Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $5,358,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHD traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $77.18. 2,041,523 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,308,032. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.04 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $77.65. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $66.67 and a twelve month high of $80.82.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Profile

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

