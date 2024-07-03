Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) is Myecfo LLC’s 3rd Largest Position

Myecfo LLC decreased its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 349,028 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,323 shares during the quarter. Schwab International Equity ETF comprises about 8.0% of Myecfo LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Myecfo LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $13,619,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of SCHF. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. raised its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 39.4% in the 4th quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 240,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,904,000 after purchasing an additional 68,145 shares in the last quarter. Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 492,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,195,000 after acquiring an additional 14,914 shares during the last quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. grew its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 1,437,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,141,000 after acquiring an additional 19,176 shares in the last quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,760,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,024,000 after purchasing an additional 8,118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Powers Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Powers Advisory Group LLC now owns 180,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,682,000 after purchasing an additional 7,023 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab International Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of Schwab International Equity ETF stock traded up $0.12 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $38.56. 3,382,672 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,681,113. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $38.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.94. The stock has a market cap of $37.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.99 and a beta of 0.87. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $32.29 and a 12-month high of $39.86.

Schwab International Equity ETF Profile

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

