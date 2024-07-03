Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR) Stake Trimmed by Altiora Financial Group LLC

Altiora Financial Group LLC reduced its stake in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR – Free Report) by 5.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 213,511 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,747 shares during the period. Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF comprises 2.8% of Altiora Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Altiora Financial Group LLC owned approximately 0.13% of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF worth $10,473,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SCHR. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 76,400.0% in the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 765 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 764 shares during the period. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 1,928.6% in the third quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 994 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 945 shares during the period. Private Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $130,000. Family Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 307.6% during the 4th quarter. Family Asset Management LLC now owns 3,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 2,387 shares during the period. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 206.2% during the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 2,206 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF alerts:

Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

NYSEARCA SCHR traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $48.71. The company had a trading volume of 560,652 shares, compared to its average volume of 872,648. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.85. Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 52 week low of $47.03 and a 52 week high of $50.00.

Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Profile

The Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment grade debt issued by the US Treasury with remaining maturity of 3-10 years. SCHR was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.