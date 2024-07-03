Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX) is Verum Partners LLC’s 8th Largest Position

Verum Partners LLC raised its position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX – Free Report) by 28.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 146,298 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 32,254 shares during the period. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF comprises 3.5% of Verum Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Verum Partners LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF worth $9,859,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FNDX. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Able Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 262.2% in the 4th quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. Tidemark LLC acquired a new position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 232.1% in the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

NYSEARCA:FNDX traded up $0.33 on Tuesday, hitting $67.15. The stock had a trading volume of 360,892 shares, compared to its average volume of 476,737. The stock has a market cap of $15.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.79 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $66.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $64.76. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF has a 1-year low of $53.32 and a 1-year high of $67.86.

About Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF

The Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (FNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell RAFI Large Company US index. The fund tracks a fundamentally selected and weighted Russell index based on sales, cash flow and dividends\u002Fbuybacks. FNDX was launched on Aug 15, 2013 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

