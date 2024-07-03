Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHI) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHI – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 1,006,772 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 135% from the previous session’s volume of 428,421 shares.The stock last traded at $43.74 and had previously closed at $44.10.

Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.18.

Get Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SCHI. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF by 2.8% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 111,203,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,947,457,000 after acquiring an additional 3,069,445 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,392,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,346,000 after purchasing an additional 291,609 shares during the period. RiverFront Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $171,904,000. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at about $34,144,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF by 8,656.6% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 480,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,369,000 after buying an additional 474,815 shares during the period.

About Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF

The Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF (SCHI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of USD-denominated investment-grade corporate bonds with intermediate maturities of 5-10 years. SCHI was launched on Oct 10, 2019 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.