Saxon Interests Inc. Takes Position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Saxon Interests Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $261,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 0.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 70,575,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,908,273,000 after buying an additional 659,838 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 26,949,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,709,466,000 after purchasing an additional 89,720 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 0.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,545,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,738,605,000 after purchasing an additional 83,915 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Eli Lilly and Company during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,992,890,000. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 7,577,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,417,120,000 after purchasing an additional 325,342 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.53% of the company’s stock.

LLY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, March 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $650.00 to $723.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,000.00 price target (up from $892.00) on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,000.00 price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $885.00 price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Eli Lilly and Company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $812.72.

Shares of LLY stock traded down $7.66 on Tuesday, hitting $906.71. 4,526,567 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,947,025. The firm has a market cap of $861.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 133.54, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.41. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $818.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $743.26. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52 week low of $434.34 and a 52 week high of $916.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $8.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.94 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 17.08% and a return on equity of 56.98%. Eli Lilly and Company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.62 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 13.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. Eli Lilly and Company’s payout ratio is 76.58%.

In other Eli Lilly and Company news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 58,749 shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $915.26, for a total value of $53,770,609.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 97,308,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,062,687,541.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Eli Lilly and Company news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 58,749 shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $915.26, for a total value of $53,770,609.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 97,308,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,062,687,541.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 750 shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $819.47, for a total transaction of $614,602.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,842,821.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 849,894 shares of company stock valued at $727,475,118. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

