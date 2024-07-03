Saxon Interests Inc. Sells 1,569 Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Saxon Interests Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 5.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,770 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,569 shares during the period. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF comprises about 1.3% of Saxon Interests Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Saxon Interests Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $2,818,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AGG. Compton Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 22.7% in the 1st quarter. Compton Financial Group LLC now owns 607,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,480,000 after purchasing an additional 112,555 shares during the last quarter. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 756.9% during the 1st quarter. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC now owns 52,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,147,000 after acquiring an additional 46,422 shares in the last quarter. CAP Partners LLC grew its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. CAP Partners LLC now owns 13,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,348,000 after acquiring an additional 1,221 shares during the last quarter. Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $219,000. Finally, Quattro Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 159,653.5% in the first quarter. Quattro Financial Advisors LLC now owns 158,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,490,000 after purchasing an additional 158,057 shares during the last quarter. 83.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:AGG traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $96.58. 5,441,944 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,304,517. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $91.58 and a twelve month high of $99.70. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $96.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $97.35.

About iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

