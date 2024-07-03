Saxon Interests Inc. Increases Position in Hartford Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HTRB)

Saxon Interests Inc. increased its holdings in Hartford Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HTRB – Free Report) by 12.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,843 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,570 shares during the quarter. Saxon Interests Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Hartford Total Return Bond ETF worth $804,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Hartford Total Return Bond ETF by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC now owns 7,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC raised its stake in Hartford Total Return Bond ETF by 3.8% during the first quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC now owns 9,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after buying an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Hartford Total Return Bond ETF by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 7,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after buying an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Hartford Total Return Bond ETF by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 53,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,812,000 after acquiring an additional 491 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of Hartford Total Return Bond ETF by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 14,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $505,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares during the last quarter.

Get Hartford Total Return Bond ETF alerts:

Hartford Total Return Bond ETF Stock Performance

HTRB traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $33.52. 141,063 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 165,739. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.56. Hartford Total Return Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $31.16 and a 12 month high of $34.37.

About Hartford Total Return Bond ETF

The Hartford Total Return Bond ETF (HTRB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Global Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in a wide array of global fixed income instruments considered attractive from a total-return perspective, with current income as a secondary goal.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Hartford Total Return Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hartford Total Return Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.