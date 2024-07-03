Saxon Interests Inc. Increases Holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Saxon Interests Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,372 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the quarter. Saxon Interests Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $1,894,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VIG. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 4.7% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 225,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,043,000 after buying an additional 10,107 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 196,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,491,000 after purchasing an additional 21,790 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $937,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 44.1% in the 3rd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 57,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,938,000 after purchasing an additional 17,612 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Logan Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 6.5% during the third quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,184,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF stock traded up $1.12 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $183.27. The stock had a trading volume of 1,157,559 shares, compared to its average volume of 917,021. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 12 month low of $149.67 and a 12 month high of $186.30. The stock has a market cap of $79.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.54 and a beta of 0.78. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $181.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $177.27.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

