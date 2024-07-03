Saxon Interests Inc. Has $1.02 Million Stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Saxon Interests Inc. reduced its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Free Report) by 7.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,776 shares of the company’s stock after selling 616 shares during the period. Saxon Interests Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $1,021,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Friedenthal Financial acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the first quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter worth $36,000.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

SDY traded up $0.54 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $126.49. 222,079 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 332,521. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $129.13 and its 200 day moving average is $126.93. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 12 month low of $109.87 and a 12 month high of $132.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.01 billion, a PE ratio of 19.72 and a beta of 0.68.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Company Profile

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

