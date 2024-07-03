Saxon Interests Inc. Grows Stock Position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT)

Saxon Interests Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT – Free Report) by 72.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,531 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,478 shares during the quarter. Saxon Interests Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF were worth $462,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IJT. Synovus Financial Corp increased its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 37.8% in the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,000 after acquiring an additional 779 shares in the last quarter. Becker Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 51.7% in the 3rd quarter. Becker Capital Management Inc. now owns 19,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,129,000 after acquiring an additional 6,596 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 157,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,271,000 after acquiring an additional 2,509 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 504,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,350,000 after acquiring an additional 50,071 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crestwood Advisors Group LLC increased its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 16,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,829,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. 55.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Trading Up 0.4 %
iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF stock traded up $0.57 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $128.24. The stock had a trading volume of 71,954 shares, compared to its average volume of 108,041. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $128.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $126.34. The company has a market capitalization of $5.77 billion, a PE ratio of 14.69 and a beta of 1.13. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $102.64 and a 52-week high of $132.36.
iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.
