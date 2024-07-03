Saxon Interests Inc. Acquires 5,812 Shares of iShares U.S. Transportation ETF (BATS:IYT)

Saxon Interests Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Transportation ETF (BATS:IYT – Free Report) by 299.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,750 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 5,812 shares during the period. Saxon Interests Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of iShares U.S. Transportation ETF worth $546,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IYT. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in iShares U.S. Transportation ETF by 29.6% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 657 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its position in iShares U.S. Transportation ETF by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,743 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $407,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in iShares U.S. Transportation ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,976,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its position in iShares U.S. Transportation ETF by 175.7% in the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 15,048 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,518,000 after buying an additional 9,589 shares during the period. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Transportation ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $123,000.

Get iShares U.S. Transportation ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Transportation ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS:IYT traded down $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $64.82. 315,119 shares of the stock were exchanged. iShares U.S. Transportation ETF has a 1-year low of $157.65 and a 1-year high of $206.73. The company has a market capitalization of $884.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.57.

iShares U.S. Transportation ETF Company Profile

iShares Transportation Average ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones Transportation Average Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seek investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of Dow Jones Transportation Average Index.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IYT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Transportation ETF (BATS:IYT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Transportation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Transportation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.