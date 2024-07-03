Sapphire (SAPP) 24 Hour Volume Hits $1,007.25

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 19.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on July 3rd. One Sapphire coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0026 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Sapphire has traded down 16.2% against the U.S. dollar. Sapphire has a total market capitalization of $4.66 million and approximately $1,007.25 worth of Sapphire was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,255.77 or 0.05468156 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000674 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.54 or 0.00044581 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.02 or 0.00008432 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.41 or 0.00014128 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.41 or 0.00012437 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0717 or 0.00000120 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.29 or 0.00010560 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0884 or 0.00000149 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00002053 BTC.

About Sapphire

Sapphire (SAPP) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 25th, 2019. Sapphire’s total supply is 1,805,145,997 coins and its circulating supply is 1,784,563,774 coins. Sapphire’s official website is sappcoin.com. Sapphire’s official Twitter account is @sapphire_core and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Sapphire coins (SAPP coins) will be used in the real economy as a stable means of payment and will be issued only to trustworthy partners who bring added value to the project. The goal is to have a coin that is easy to use, ensures fast payment transfers, is used and wanted.

[Telegram](https://t.me/sapphirecore)[Discord](https://discord.com/invite/v57uFHk)”

Sapphire Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sapphire directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sapphire should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Sapphire using one of the exchanges listed above.

