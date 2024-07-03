Santori & Peters Inc. Raises Stock Position in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK)

Santori & Peters Inc. lifted its position in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK – Free Report) by 5.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,180 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 258 shares during the period. Santori & Peters Inc.’s holdings in ARK Innovation ETF were worth $259,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in ARK Innovation ETF by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,524,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,821,000 after purchasing an additional 460,104 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in ARK Innovation ETF by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,227,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,034,000 after acquiring an additional 328,088 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in ARK Innovation ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $93,781,000. Total Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in ARK Innovation ETF by 8,939.1% during the 1st quarter. Total Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,130,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,598,000 after acquiring an additional 1,117,656 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in ARK Innovation ETF by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 951,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,829,000 after acquiring an additional 52,574 shares during the period.

ARK Innovation ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA ARKK traded up $0.79 on Wednesday, hitting $45.61. 7,343,535 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,405,846. ARK Innovation ETF has a 1-year low of $33.76 and a 1-year high of $54.52. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $44.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.13.

ARK Innovation ETF Company Profile

The ARK Innovation ETF (ARKK) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund that seeks long-term capital growth from companies globally involved with, or that benefit from, disruptive innovation. ARKK was launched on Oct 31, 2014 and is managed by ARK.

