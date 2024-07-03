Santori & Peters Inc. Raises Holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG)

Santori & Peters Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG – Free Report) by 3.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,271 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF makes up 0.3% of Santori & Peters Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position. Santori & Peters Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $804,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VONG. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1,990.0% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000.

Shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF stock traded up $0.78 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $96.23. 463,007 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 857,839. The business has a 50-day moving average of $89.38 and a 200 day moving average of $85.05. Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $65.85 and a fifty-two week high of $96.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.35 billion, a PE ratio of 36.74 and a beta of 1.08.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 27th were issued a dividend of $0.141 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%.

The Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (VONG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks selected from the Russell 1000 Index with high growth characteristics, based on Russell’s style methodology. VONG was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

